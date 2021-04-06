Africa Travel Week Virtual kicks off this week. Here are 4 reasons why you should attend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

AFRICA Travel Week Virtual kicks off on Wednesday, April 7. The three-day event features trends, insights and speakers from across the globe. The event is being run using a blended approach where travel trade professionals benefit from connecting with their industry peers virtually at the main event in April, then face-to-face later in the year. Here are 4 reasons why you should attend Africa Travel Week: One-on-one contact with Africa exhibitors

Connect with exhibitors, from lodges, hotels to tour operators across the continent on the virtual event platform called ConnectMe. The portal boasts robust search capabilities so that buyers, exhibitors, trade partners and media can find and connect with peers to schedule one-on-one meetings from 6am to 7pm Central Africa Time (CAT) across the three days to accommodate different time zones. You can even search for contacts by time zone, among other criteria.

A suite of virtual shows

Headlining Africa Travel Week Virtual are World Travel Market Africa and International Luxury Travel Market Africa. However, visitors will also enjoy insights from ATW’s full suite of virtual shows, including International Business Tourism Market Africa (IBTMA), The Sports & Tourism Exchange (SETE), Africa Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS), Travel Forward and EQUAL Africa. That means insights about trends in business travel, responsible tourism, travel technology and LGBTQ+ travel.

A bumper programme

Some of the many highlights of the 2021 ATW Speaker Programme include a series of Responsible Tourism panels hosted by Professor Harold Goodwin, a panel discussing trends in destination marketing and influencer roles in shaping the new tourism landscape led by Keith Jenkins, founder and chief executive of iambassador, the world’s leading network of professional travel bloggers and content creators, as well as a ministerial round table and full content programme hosted by the African Tourism Investment Summit in partnership with the International Tourism & Investment Conference.

#MakingTravelHappenAgain

Beyond the virtual show, Africa Travel Week provides a platform for tourism stakeholders in Africa to connect, engage and learn from each other throughout the year with the spirit of #MakingTravelHappenAgain. In addition to the virtual show in April, ATW has lined up a collection of events throughout the year, which include educational content webinars from May to August, Connect in the City Live from September 1 to 3, and a series of virtual masterclasses from September to November.