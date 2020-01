Africa's most luxurious suites revealed









Once the honeymoon destination for Prince William and Kate Middleton, Villa North Island excludes peace and privacy. Picture: North Island Seychelles website. Africa is home to several luxury and expensive suites as has been revealed by Elite Traveler in their 100 best hotel suites in the world list. Two properties in South Africa made the list with the remaining two from Seychelles and Marrakech. Here are the suites featured on the list: Nelson Mandela Villa, Shambala Private Game Reserve, South Africa

Nelson Mandela Villa at Shambala Private Game Reserve in South Africa offers five luxury bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and one Presidential Suite.

The Presidential Suite has an en-suite double bathroom, his and hers dressing room, private dining area with kitchenette, and a private living room with a television.

Other amenities in the villa include two private studies, an indoor and outdoor heated swimming pool that overlooks a private waterhole and a Shambala Spa with two treatment rooms and outside deck.

Activities for guests include game drives, bush walks and unlimited cruises on the Douw Steyn Dam. From R87 480 a night. Visit here.

Singita Castleton, Singita Sabi Sand, South Africa

Set within 45,000 acres of untouched wilderness overflowing with wildlife, Singita Castleton offers elegant stone-walled homestead and six double en-suite cottages. Once the home of the grandfather of Singita’s Founder, Luke Bailes, travellers can expect a luxury experience from the time they arrive until they leave. Guests get a full staff, including Field Guide, chef and host. Amenities include swimming pool overlooking the Castleton dam, a private fitness centre and yoga pavilion, private tennis court with a tennis pavilion, wellness centre with treatment rooms, a wine cellar housing a curated selection of some of South Africa’s finest wines and use of Land Rover with experienced field guide and tracker. From R 251 140 per lodge per night for up to 8 guests. Visit here.

Villa North Island, North Island,Seychelles

Picture: Villa North Island website/ Hammer Design (Andrew Howard).

Known as Villa 11, Villa North Island sits on the granite boulders at the far end of East Beach. Once the honeymoon destination for Prince William and Kate Middleton, Villa North Island excludes peace and privacy. The villa boasts 750sqm and filled with a range of amenities, The most popular feature is the over-sized marble bathtub, which offers perfect sunrise views. Activities on the island include scuba diving, guided walks and kayaking. From R152 525 on a full board rate. Visit here.

Grand Riad, Royal Mansour, Marrakech

Picture: Royal Mansour website.

The Grand Riad at Royal Mansour in Marrakech is a vision. Among the amenities include a central patio with a retractable roof, Moroccan lounge, a private hammam, fitness room, office and library, games room, three bedrooms and an outdoor shower. From R626 567. Visit here.