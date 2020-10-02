Africa’s most popular destination cities, according to Pinterest

From honeymoons to family holiday ideas and city breaks, Pinterest boards reveal plenty about people’s future travel plans and inspirations. So as a way of finding out about online users’ most pinned cities, Premier Inn researched over 500 global cities on Pinterest. The number of boards created for different cities across the globe were analysed and those which mentioned “holiday” or “vacation”, and were clearly travel-related, were counted to reveal which cities are causing the most wanderlust, according to Pinterest. Cairo topped the charts for Africa with 795 boards. It was followed by Cape Town with 410 boards, featuring pins of the city’s aerial walkway, the trendy Bree Street and beaches including Camps Bay and Clifton.

Marrakech was next with 320 boards filled with pins of rooftop restaurants, food stalls and Hammam spas.

Casablanca boards were filled with pretty pins depicting courtyard gardens and rooftop terraces perfect for sundowners, whereas people using Pinterest to plan a trip to Durban are pinning poolside outfits, cocktail ideas and cheap eat options.

"We love finding out more about people’s travel interests, and Pinterest reveals so much, not just about where people want to visit around the world, but what they want to do when they get there,“ said a Premier Inn spokesperson.

“It’s fantastic to see people’s enthusiasm for travel is still strong. These travel boards highlight such a variety of cities across the globe that we know people can’t wait to start exploring again soon.”

Most popular African city breaks on Pinterest: