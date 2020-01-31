Air Mauritius adds additional Cape Town and Joburg flights









Air Mauritius revealed the launch of additional flights from Mauritius into Cape Town and Johannesburg from April 2020 at the 10th annual Air Mauritius Travel Oscar Awards. Picture: Clinton Moodley. Air Mauritius revealed the launch of additional flights from Mauritius into Cape Town and Johannesburg from April 2020. The news was revealed at the 10th annual Air Mauritius Travel Oscar Awards at the Houghton Hotel on Thursday night. Carla da Silva, the airline's Regional Manager, Africa and Latin America, said: “We have established both leisure and corporate value propositions for South African entities and the consumer, offering more value for money so that travel becomes more accessible.” Air Mauritius will reveal more developments by April.



Glitz and glam One of the night's biggest winner was Beachcomber, a travel agency that clinched the top spot for Top Travel Smart Partner to Mauritius 2019 and placed first in the Top Ten Partners Based On Growth 2019. Picture: Supplied. The who’s who in the travel industry attended the prestigious event and the airline pulled out all the stops to make it rival ‘The Oscars’. The event honoured the top travel partners of Air Mauritius for 2019. Many celebrities also joined the festivities, including Air Mauritius brand ambassador Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Kabelo Mabalane, Danny K and J’ Something.

Da Silva said in her keynote speech: “For aviation to be a catalyst of prosperity, borders must be open to people and to trade, and travel should be made as accessible and as seamless as possible. The more people connected through flying, the greater the benefits to all the people of the world. The partners of Air Mauritius that are honoured at these awards have all played a part, in some way, in positively contributing toward this vision.”

Other winners of the night included The Holiday Factory, Tourvest and One Stop Travel and Tours.



Not all travel

Air Mauritius, big on social responsibility, partnered with the Reach For Dream Foundation to create the Tree of Dreams. The Tree of Dreams, which was displayed at the award show, contained the dreams of children who have already arrived at the Reach For Dream Foundation, and guests had the opportunity to donate fulfilling these dreams.

The incentive for the contribution was a trip of a lifetime to Mauritius.

Morne du Preez, who purchased the most dreams, won 5 nights’ accommodation at the luxury Beachcomber Paradis Golf Resort and Spa, and two Business Class Tickets on Air Mauritius to Mauritius.

Ambassador Boynton-Lee shared his story of being adopted and the importance of living in the present.

He shared tips on how to live your best life, which includes living a life you love, appreciating the Power of Now and positive thinking.

Then came everyone’s favourite duo Kabelo Mabalane and Danny K, who founded SHOUT in 2007 to create a safer South Africa for all.

The duo, who started SHOUT after the murder of South African musician Lucky Dube, shared a thought-provoking presentation on stereotypes and privilege.

Everyone ended up dancing the night to the music of SA's beloved Mi Casa.



See the full list of winners here:

Top Marketing Partner Award 2019: Travelstart

Top Travel Smart Marketing Partner 2019: The Holiday Factory

Top Commitment Partner to Mauritius 2019:The Holiday Factory

Top Travel Smart Partner to Mauritius 2019: Beachcomber Tours

Top Committed Seats Partner to Air Mauritius Network for 2019: One Stop Travel and Tours

Special Commitment Awards: Terry Munro from Beachcomber Tours and Jacky Turnbull from the Holiday Factory

Top Groups Partner 2019 Mauritius: Beachcomber Tours, Tourvest and Cullinan Holdings

Top Groups Partner 2019 Beyond Mauritius: One Stop Travel and Tours

Market Share Partner 2019: Cullinan Holdings

Strategic, Collaborative, Innovative and Authentic Leader Award 2019: Morne du Preez at Tourvest

Highest Growth Partner Award 2019: Club Med Southern Africa

Top Corporate Consortium 2019: Tourvest

Top Retail Consortium Partner 2019: Club Travel

Southern Africa Top Performer 2019 Botswana: Lucky Sky Travelling Agency

Southern Africa Top Performer 2019 Namibia: Rennies Travel Namibia

Top Ten Partners Based On Growth 2019

