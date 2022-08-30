Air Mauritius to resume overnight direct flights from Cape Town to the tropical island nation

Get your holiday spirit on! From November 16 this year, Air Mauritius will resume two flights weekly from Cape Town to the tropical Indian Ocean island nation. The five-hour direct flights will depart from Cape Town International Airport at 10.05pm and arrive at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius at 5.10am, and will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The return flights will depart from Mauritius at 4.15pm and arrive in Cape Town at 8.20pm, also every Wednesday and Sunday. These flights will transport travellers safely and in style with the latest Airbus A350-900 and Airbus A330-900NEO, and include the airline’s world-renowned island hospitality, on-board Wi-Fi and lie-flat Business Class seats to allow passengers to start their holiday or business trip the moment they step on board. The A350-900 offers Air Mauritius customers the utmost in comfort, well-being and personal space with the widest seats of any jetliner in its category and large panoramic windows.

Sophisticated cabin air-management systems allow for better temperature and humidity control in both classes, and the cabin is also up to four times quieter than competing aircraft. There are 28 lie-flat seats in Business Class in a 1-2-1 configuration and 298 Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3. The A330-900NEO has eco-friendliness built into its DNA, offering 25% less fuel-burn per seat and CO2 emissions than similar aircraft. The Wi-Fi-equipped aircraft offers 28 Business Class seats and 260 Economy Class seats with enviable cabin space for an exclusive inflight experience – larger bins, more personal space, the latest generation inflight-entertainment system, and the quietest cabin in its category. Air Mauritius currently operates seven flights per week between Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius. From December 2022 to January 2023, additional scheduled operations are planned between South Africa and Mauritius.

