Air Seychelles temporarily suspends domestic services

Air Seychelles will suspend its domestic services temporarily from Friday, April 10, 2020. The airline said they did not take the decision lightly. In a statement, Air Seychelles revealed the decision was taken following guidance and intensified measures being implemented by the health authorities, including the importance of maintaining social distancing against the spread of Covid-19. The last returning flight to be operated will depart Praslin on Thursday afternoon.

The airline will resume its schedule of service on May 1, 2020. The airline revealed that essential companies requesting for flights will be accepted on a charter basis. Air Seychelles suspended all flights across its regional network due to the outbreak of Covid-19 last month. The decision by the airline taken follows intensified travel advisories, national lockdowns and closures at ports of entry within the Indian Ocean, South Africa, India and Seychelles to combat the spread of covid-19.

Remco Althuis, Chief Executive Officer said at the time that the airline is suspending international flying for the first time since its 41 year existence.

“Our priority now is to ensure the safety of our employees and fellow citizens, while also focusing our energy on maintaining vital cargo supply chains to the country. We hope to resume normal commercial operations as soon as the situation improves,” he said.

Air Seychelles also announced last month that the airline will be cancelling a series of flights across its regional and domestic network following a significant downturn in air travel, due to the outbreak of covid-19.

The Air Seychelles Offices which will remain closed until April 26, 2020. Email [email protected]