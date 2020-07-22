Air Seychelles to implement strict new rules for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Air Seychelles has issued a new guideline for passengers travelling across the airline’s international network. The airline is currently preparing for the resumption of commercial passenger services and the reopening of the Seychelles International Airport on August 1, 2020. As part of the new guidelines, which comes into effect in August, it will be a mandatory requirement for all passengers travelling with the airline to complete a health self-assessment form as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19. The health self-assessment form, which can be accessed on the airline's website, will need to be completed 24 hours before arriving at the airport. This will allow the airline to gather the necessary information about the passenger, where they come from and the risk of possible contact with Covid-19 cases. The airline revealed, in adherence to the applicable data protection rules, passengers are required to provide truthful

information when completing the form. The airline said in a statement that symptomatic Covid-19 passengers would not be allowed to fly.

"The new guideline communicating about the health and safety procedures to be followed during check-in, boarding, in-flight and upon disembarkation, also reiterates the mandatory requirement of wearing masks on all Air Seychelles flights.

"As the health and safety of passengers is the airlines' number one priority at all times, Air Seychelles is also ensuring its jet fleet of A320neo aircraft departing the Seychelles International Airport undergo a complete disinfection and comprehensive wipe down.

The deep cleaning exercise covers all surfaces within the aircraft including the windows, tray tables, seatback screens, armrests, seats, panels, air vents, overhead lockers in the cabin, lavatories and galleys," the airline revealed in a statement.

The A320neo aircraft are fitted with HEPA filters which are proven to remove 99.97 percent of viruses.