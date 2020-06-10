Air Seychelles to operate special flights to Johannesburg, Dubai and Doha amid lockdown

Air Seychelles will be operating special passenger flights to Dubai and Johannesburg to return stranded UAE nationals and residents as well as South African nationals to their home.

The national airline will also be operating a special flight to Doha for stranded visitors travelling to Europe and Asia only. The flights, supported by the Seychelles Department of Foreign Affairs, will also allow Seychellois nationals, as well as non-Seychellois residents with permanent residence status in Seychelles stranded at these three destinations, the opportunity to return to Seychelles.

Strict guidelines

Air Seychelles revealed the process that passengers need to follow. As part of the preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19, passengers will need to wear their masks at the airport and on board the aircraft. Passengers will also need to follow strict guidelines during check-in, boarding, in-flight and upon disembarkation.

The airline will also be conducting special flights to Mauritius, which they will reveal more details about this month. Flights to India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will commence once their respective borders open. In adherence with the guidelines from the Department of Health, all passengers travelling to Seychelles must hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate conducted 48 hours before departure.