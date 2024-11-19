Air Tanzania resumes flights between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg

Holiday season is round the corner and most people will be travelling to respective destinations. For those who wish to go Zanzibar, travelling has been made easier as Air Tanzania Company Limited announced that it will now have direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg.

As of November 30, travellers will be able to fly between Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) and OR Tambo International Airport (JNB). “We are delighted to resume this important route, which will strengthen the travel network between Tanzania and South Africa and stimulate economic, tourism, and cultural connections”, said Patrick Ndekana, Commercial Director of Air Tanzania. However, passengers must keep in mind that the flights will only be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The aircraft carrying passengers between these two African countries will be Boeing 737-9 MAX, which offers 16 Business Class seats and 165 Economy Class seats. “Passengers on this route will enjoy substantial baggage allowances, with Economy Class allowed three pieces of luggage, each at 23kg, and Business Class allowed four pieces of the same weight. “Additionally, customers can purchase up to eight extra pieces of luggage, offering further flexibility,” said Ndekana.