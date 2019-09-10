Head of Corporate Affairs at ZTA Godfrey ‘Chief’ Koti, confirmed on Monday that the national airline is the official carrier for the domestic travel for Sanganai/Hlanganani. Picture: Supplied

Air Zimbabwe has partnered with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) for Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2019 as the official domestic carrier, an official has said. Head of Corporate Affairs at ZTA Godfrey ‘Chief’ Koti, confirmed on Monday that the national airline is the official carrier for the domestic travel for Sanganai/Hlanganani.

“Air Zimbabwe has several flights to the majestic Victoria Falls from Harare and Bulawayo. This year Air Zimbabwe have partnered with us as we host the the 12th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo following an MOU between the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and Air Zimbabwe,” Koti said.

The MOU will see Air Zimbabwe joining in the league of Ethiopian Airlines which recently signed an MOU with ZTA last week ahead of the tourism expo, scheduled to kick off on Thursday in Bulawayo.

Koti also revealed that some international buyers have already arrived in the country and have started pre-Sanganai/Hlanganani tours to major tourist attraction sites such as Nyanga, Gonarezhou and Victoria Falls.

Air Zimbabwe corporate communications officer Firstme Vitori said the airline was delighted with the collaboration: “As Air Zimbabwe, we are excited to partner with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) once again as the official airline for the domestic travel for Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2019 as we continue to facilitate Tourism, Investment and Trade."

“All efforts have been put in place in order to ensure a smooth movement of buyers and exhibitors on our domestic routes Harare/Bulawayo/Victoria Falls/Harare,” she added.