Airlink to launch Johannesburg - Luanda flights this month

Airlink will launch a new direct three-times-weekly service between Johannesburg and Luanda from October 21, 2021. The flights will operate on a 98-seat Embraer E-190 jetliner. Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster said the South Africa-Angola corridor has been under-served given its crucial commercial and economic importance.

"By establishing this service, Airlink is providing customers with more affordable competitive choices on the route. This will benefit businesses and stimulate commercial activity between the two cities and countries. In doing so, we will be able to promote travel, air cargo and tourism, all of which are vital to re-energise economies as we emerge from the pandemic crisis,” he said. What customers can expect Economy class customers get a 20kg checked-in luggage allowance and a 15kg sporting equipment allowance. A complimentary light meal and refreshments are served, and there are no middle seats.

Airlink’s intra-continental Business Class service is available on the state-of-the-art Embraer E-jet, with six business class seats and wide seats arranged in a two-plus-one abreast configuration. On-board business class service on these flights includes complimentary meals and beverages, a 30kg check-in luggage allowance, priority boarding and lounge access at selected airports. Its inaugural flight departs Johannesburg 9.40am and arrives at Luanda at 12.25pm on October 21. Flight 4Z 193 departs Luanda 4.35pm and arrives in Johannesburg at 9.10pm.