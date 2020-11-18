Airlink to launch new SA-Tanzania route from December 1

JOHANNESBURG - Private-owned airline Airlink said on Wednesday it had opened reservations for flights between Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to commence on December 1.

In a statement, it said the service would provide travellers with seamless connectivity onto Airlink’s new direct flights linking Johannesburg with Cape Town and Durban.

“The two cities (Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam) enjoy a special historical, significant political and economically vital commercial bonds as regional trading hubs for business and leisure travel and tourism,” Airlink chief executive officer Rodger Foster said.

Airlink is rebuilding and expanding its network with the resumption and addition of services to destinations throughout the Southern African Development Community region, all reachable with connections via its hub at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport.

The regional airline has more than 50 commercial jetliners operating throughout southern Africa, and last year carried two million passengers on more than 63 000 flights, on 55 routes to 39 destinations in nine countries on the continent as well as the South Atlantic Ocean island of St Helena.