Airlink's new route: South Africans can fly to this African destination from July

Airlink has revealed that it will fly from Johannesburg to Entebbe in Uganda, from July 19, 2021.

Flights on the route will operate four times a week, which connects with Airlink’s domestic and regional network to and from various Southern African destinations.

Flight 4Z 190 departs Johannesburg at 9.15pm, arriving in Entebbe at 2.30am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flight 4Z 191 departs Entebbe at 3.30am, arriving in Johannesburg at 7am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said Entebbe, situated on the shores of Lake Victoria, serves Kampala, which is Uganda’s economic and trading hub.

"It is an important gateway to the Eastern Africa economic community and the Great Lakes region, which represents a significant market. Our flights will enable and strengthen closer relations and activity between the Southern and Eastern Africa blocs, and will also make it possible for tourists to explore and experience the diverse and rich array of travel experiences of both regions," he explained.

Foster said the airline's modern fleet and strict compliance with bio-safety measures allows for "safe air travel and support the revival of tourism and economic activity, which are vital for creating and sustaining jobs and livelihoods in Uganda and South Africa."

Last month, Airlink launched the Johannesburg-Livingstone route.

The new service is aimed at strengthening the vital commercial connection between South Africa and Zambia by augmenting Airlink’s daily services between its Joburg home base and Zambia’s Lusaka and Ndola.

Note: Please check travel restrictions before you book.