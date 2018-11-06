Mozambique is the ideal destination for travellers who want to have an adventurous holiday. Pictures: Supplied.

Swimming with dolphins, whale sharks, spectacular scuba diving, horse riding safaris, windsurfing, kitesurfing and regular-old-surfing, visitors can forget about lazing about in Mozambique. Unless, of course, they really want to. Mozambique specialist, Dana Tours names its pick of top activities to take your breath away… Wild, wilder Mozambique





Go wild, literally, in the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park, a reserve comprising five islands. Fish eagles, flamingos, crocodiles and dolphins live here alongside more than 2,000 other known fish species. If you are lucky, you could spot a dugong (a relative of the sea cow) which can weigh up to 400 kilograms. There are several historical sites within the park, including the Bazaruto lighthouse. The area is accessible to vehicles with four-wheel drive capabilities, or hike from Pestana Bazaruto Lodge. Ponta Dundo is one of the most significant historical sites in the Bazaruto Archipelago, while Santa Carolina is described as one of the most beautiful islands, with an old hotel and other relics telling the story of Bazaruto and its people.

The best of both worlds

If you are looking for a beach destination combined with the luxury of a bush holiday then, unequivocally, Mozambique is the best of both worlds.For new adventures, try Anvil Bay. This resort is the perfect spot to explore nearby forests, the savanna areas, and nearby lakes. There are also overland safaris and, for beachgoers, plenty of water sports. Hop into a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Ocean safaris and snorkelling trips visit the area's reefs, while shore and ocean fishing charters are popular. Anvil Bay has introduced Fat Sand Bikes for those looking to explore more of the coastline. This is best done around low tide when the going is a bit easier. Anvil Bay is also one of the few remaining spots where herds of coastal elephant can be found. If you happen to be in the area between July and November, there is also the opportunity to witness the annual migration of the Southern Hemisphere’s Humpback Whales.





Sea creatures





Mozambique’s 2,500 kilometre coastline, stretching from South Africa to Tanzania, is a diver's playground, with pristine coral reefs and year-round warm water.

In Tofo and the Bazaruto Archipelago, visitors have the opportunity to swim with whale sharks and manta rays. Whale sharks are some of the largest living fish in the world and known to grow to lengths of more than 14 metres. These giants are generally known to be curious about humans and often approach without fear. In Tofo, whale sharks and manta rays are mostly seen between September and February, and, in the Bazaruto Archipelago, they usually are most active between October and April.

Legends, myths and deep sea diving

For an underwater expedition with all the bells and whistles, head 40 kilometres off the coast of Maputo to Inhaca Island. Part of the island's allure is its rich history of legends and myths. Large areas of Inhaca are protected and have been declared a natural reserve, which has led to a unique and pristine environment and safe haven for sea turtles. The mangroves along the coastline make up the northern-most forest in East Africa. Favourite diving spots include Santa Maria, Hotel Reef, Coral Gardens Reef and Baixo Danae. From Inhaca, there are boat trips to the nearby Portuguese Island, game fishing excursions to the Marine Biology Museum and trips to the Inhaca lighthouse.







