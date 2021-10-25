An updated list of countries South African travellers can visit

South Africans who are planning to explore this summer season have plenty of travel options. As countries get into grips with the pandemic and implement swift vaccination programmes, more travellers have the opportunity to explore the world once more.

Of course, some destinations may only accept fully vaccinated travellers, with restrictions imposed on unvaccinated travellers. According to Skyscanner's live interactive map, South Africans can travel to 52 destinations that enforce low restrictions, meaning that travellers will need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or vaccination to travel. South Africans can travel to Zimbabwe, Namibia, Tanzania, DR Congo, Kenya, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Algeria in Africa.

Other destinations include the Bahamas, Costa Rica, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Ukraine, Hungary, Montenegro, Lebanon, Serbia and Maldives. There are 36 countries with moderate restrictions. Visiting these countries is possible, but you may have to quarantine on arrival or return. You might also need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. These include the UK, Morocco, Austria, Croatia, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Cuba, Jamaica, Ethiopia, Nepal and Austria.

However, there are still some destinations with major restrictions. Skyscanner said to travel to these countries is not advised, with its borders may be completely closed to non-residents or non-nationals. Among the 67 countries imposing major restrictions include Madagascar, Turkey, Greece, Spain, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Canada, Australia, and Indonesia.

Please note that this list is constantly updated. Some destinations have plans to reopen to vaccinated South Africans by November. Some destinations may be open for travel but accept only certain vaccines. View the map here: https://www.skyscanner.net/travel-restrictions