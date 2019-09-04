Africa Tourism Leadership Awards recognises the game-changers in the tourism sector. Picture: Supplied.

Africa Tourism Leadership Awards, which recognises the game-changers in the tourism sector, was held in Durban recently. The awards focus on individuals and groups’ initiatives being pursued across the sector.

Among the night’s big winners included the president of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame who won the Destination Africa Lifetime award.

The Destination Africa Lifetime award is given to individuals who have made exceptional lifetime contribution in creating positive change by promoting Africa beyond the continent.

The Rwandan Leader’s exceptional leadership in the promotion of Africa to the world stood out as the award committee announced him as the winner of this year’s award.

Other winners included Cape Town for Innovative Business Tourism Destination, Azalai Hotel Group in Mali for Outstanding Accommodation and Ethiopian Airways for Outstanding Tourism Transportation.

Here are some of the night's winners:

Leading in progressive Policies: Rwanda Development Board

Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award: CAM Consulting Group – South Africa

Women in Leadership: Francine Zana – South Africa

Outstanding Africa Tourism Media: Voyages Afriq – Ghana

Championing Sustainability: African Parks – South Africa