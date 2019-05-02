Set in the heart of Westlands, Sankara Nairobi lies in the epicentre of the city’s commercial, retail, and entertainment quarter

Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International’s distinctive collection of passionately independent hotels, has welcomed Sankara Nairobi to its diverse and distinguished portfolio of over 171 hotels around the world, marking the debut for the brand in Kenya. Set in the heart of Westlands, Sankara Nairobi lies in the epicentre of the city’s commercial, retail, and entertainment quarter and boasts quintessential Kenyan charm and hospitality, contemporary interiors and carefully curated modern African art throughout the hotel.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sankara Nairobi, a distinctive hotel which evokes the spirit and heritage of this vibrant city, to our portfolio,” said Alex Kyriakidis President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “As the first Autograph Collection Hotel in Kenya, Sankara Nairobi is a significant addition to our rapidly growing portfolio in the region and a testament to our conversion friendly strategy.

"The hotel perfectly embodies the brand’s unique perspective on design, craft, hospitality and its Exactly Like Nothing Else philosophy. This rebranding is in lockstep with the growing demand from consumers and their desire for differentiated experiences wherever they travel.”

Just a short drive away from the city centre and the United Nations Headquarters, and within easy access from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Wilson Airport, the hotel is situated at the heart of the city’s vibrant social and business life.

It comprises 168 thoughtfully designed rooms, a tempting choice of authentic and award-winning restaurants, destination bars, social and meeting spaces, and fitness facilities. The newly refurbished guest rooms including a brand-new Presidential Suite captures the hotel’s personality with signature elements showcasing a unique character and a defining sense of place.

The culinary experience at Sankara Nairobi is a delightful indulgence offering both variety and authenticity. From the finest global cuisine with a live show kitchen and a focus on fresh, seasonal and organic produce at Artisan, to the award winning New-York style steakhouse Graze; from a Parisienne inspired Opera Patisserie, to a Gourmet food and wine bar designed to delight the inner gourmand, The Gallery; to a spectacular rooftop pool and bar Sarabi and The Champagne Bar, Sankara Nairobi sets the tone for a stylish urban experience in a pulsating city.



