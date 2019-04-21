Media mogul Basetsana Khumalo celebrated her fabulous 45th birthday in Mauritius. Photo: Instagram/basetsanakhumalo

Basetsana Kumalo, who recently celebrated her 45th birthday, has been spotted holidaying in style at Club Med La Pointe aux Canonniers in Mauritius. While her actual birthday may have already passed, the festivities look to have continued for well over a week as Basetsana, her children and closest friends spent time together on the beach, snorkelling, enjoying boat rides, dinners on the beachfront and more at the resort.

In one of her Instagram posts, Basetsana expressed gratitude to all who have shared in her life so far:

“A week to the day, the birthday celebrations continue with another cake cutting at @clubmedlapointe with a cake specially organised by #[email protected] @[email protected] 45 is such a special birthday and I’m loving every minute of it! To all the #ChildrenOfMyHeartthat I have raised for the last 25 years: you showed up and you have made these celebrations so special with all sorts of ways to celebrate me. #MotherOfTheTribe honours you and loves you. Thank you bolove, zithandwa, my IG family, my Twitter family, and my Facebook family; you’ve made it more special and I don’t take it for granted at all. Thank you #ClubMedSA. 45 has never felt this good! #ClubMedLaPointe#BirthdayVaycayFullyLoaded”

One thing is for sure, 45 has never looked this fabulous!