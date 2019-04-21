Basetsana Kumalo, who recently celebrated her 45th birthday, has been spotted holidaying in style at Club Med La Pointe aux Canonniers in Mauritius.
While her actual birthday may have already passed, the festivities look to have continued for well over a week as Basetsana, her children and closest friends spent time together on the beach, snorkelling, enjoying boat rides, dinners on the beachfront and more at the resort.
In one of her Instagram posts, Basetsana expressed gratitude to all who have shared in her life so far:
A week to the day, the birthday celebrations continue with another cake cutting at @clubmedlapointe with a cake specially organised by #DaughtersOfMyHeart @pennymkhize @mrs_sbz @thabsizzle. 45 is such a special birthday and I’m loving every minute of it! To all the #ChildrenOfMyHeart that I have raised for the last 25 years: you showed up and you have made these celebrations so special with all sorts of ways to celebrate me. #MotherOfTheTribe honours you and loves you. Thank you bolove, zithandwa, my IG family, my Twitter family, and my Facebook family; you’ve made it more special and I don’t take it for granted at all. Thank you #ClubMedSA. 45 has never felt this good! #ClubMedLaPointe #BirthdayVaycayFullyLoaded
I am grateful for sunsets. _________________________________ Gratitude changes everything. _________________________________ Gratitude turns what we have into enough. _________________________________ Gratitude wakes us up to the goodness and beauty in life. But we have to choose it. _________________________________ It's not happiness that brings us gratitude, it's gratitude that brings us happiness. _________________________________
Sundaying with my Mini Me Bontle ba Morena and #DaughtersOfMyHeart @Snegugu Gule @mrs_sbz who is an attorney by profession and @pennymkhize an HR Specialist who we travelled with to Mauritius. Over the years I have raised and mentored many young people. Mothering and mentoring is one of my greatest priviledges. * THE POWER OF PASSING IT ON* 🔖 The Greatest Act Of Leadership Is Mentoring. 🔖 If what you learn, achieve, accumulate or accomplish dies with you then you are a generational failure. 🔖 Mentoring is the manifestation of the highest level of personal maturity, security and self confidence. 🔖 An insecure person will never train people but will always oppress them. 🔖 Mature people create people greater than themselves 🔖 Your assignment has a shelf life. 🔖 You will die one day; so train your replacement. 🔖 Your greatest Gift to the world is your mentee. 🔖 True leaders do not seek followers, followers are attracted to true leaders. 🔖 The greatest obligation of true leadership is to transfer your deposit to the next generation. 🔖 Leadership success is measured by the success of your successor. 🔖 No matter how great you may have been, if you didn't produce a successor, you are a failure. 🔖 You preserve what you built through mentorship. 🔖 Legacy is about preserving all that you've built by raising other people. 🔖 Success without a successor is failure. 🔖 Leadership that serves only its generation is destined to failure. 🔖 If your vision dies with you, you have failed. 🔖 Legacy is about living beyond your grave. 🔖 When you train your replacement, you are freed to expand your work 🔖 The ultimate measure of true leadership is not to maintain followers but to produce leaders. 🔖 True leadership measures its success by the diminishing dependency factor of its followers. 🔖 The ultimate measure of leadership is the ability to leave. 🔖 True leadership makes itself increasingly unnecessary. 🔖 You are a successful leader when your followers can lead others. 🔖 Your goal as a leader is to destroy the dependency of the people around you. 🔖 You are a great leader when your people don't need you. - Myles Munroe #DaughtersWeRaise #ClubMedSA
One thing is for sure, 45 has never looked this fabulous!