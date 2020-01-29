If you’re craving a cross-the-border beach holiday with your significant other this February, look no further than Bilene Lodge in Mozambique. Settled within the seaside town of Praia do Bilene, it’s an easy two-hour drive north from Maputo and a top-notch option for couples arriving via the capital city.
Since the region surrounding the lodge has not quite solidified itself as a tourist destination yet, it still manages to keep a low profile from holidaymakers, so if you’re seeking a romantic, yet laid-back sort of place to wind down without disruptions, this is it.
Run by Dream Hotels & Resorts, Bilene Lodge offers a high level of service, with swift check-ins and efficient staff. It offers a collection of self-catering apartments complete with open-plan kitchens, lounge areas, private patios (with braai facilities) and en-suite bathrooms.
There is no skimping on comfort either, with interiors that are light and natural along with features like complimentary wifi and air-conditioning.
Discover the Bilene buzz