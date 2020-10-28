Botswana opens borders for private chartered flights

Gaborone - Botswana authorities have announced that the country is ready to receive private charter flights into the country's resort towns starting next month amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The private charter flights will be allowed at two ports of entry namely, Maun and Kasane International Airports, said a press statement from the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism issued on Monday.

The announcement further said the government is finalizing the required legislative framework to facilitate such air travel, which will include protocols for compliance, Xinhua reported.

With international tourists expected to start coming into the country, the ailing tourism industry is expected to revive its plunging operations.

Uncertainties still haunt the tourism industry and threaten to plunge the sector into an abyss. Statistics paints a gloomy picture of the tourism industry and Germany recently donated 4.8 million Euros to support the local tourism sector which has been adversely affected by Covid-19.