Botswana relaxes Covid-19 requirements for travellers

Gaborone - Botswana has eased Covid-19 requirements for foreigners wishing to enter the country, with those fully vaccinated against the virus now allowed to entry without needing to undergo mandatory testing at the border or airport. The Ministry of Health and Wellness said with effect from this past weekend, all those who have completed the required shots of their primary vaccinations are now eligible to enter the country with having to take another test at the port of entry.

The previous definition of full vaccination included the requirement that any international traveller wishing to enter Botswana should have taken a booster short in addition to the primary vaccination. Anyone without the booster short was required to take a mandatory PCR test on arrival at the port of entry. “Due to discordant periods for taking booster shots between Botswana and other countries, and for purposes of smoothening international travel, the definition of being fully vaccinated in Botswana will no longer include a booster shot,” the ministry said in a statement. It added: “Having completed the primary vaccine series will be considered sufficient for one to be allowed entry, without the need to present a negative PCR test result.”