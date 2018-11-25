Botswana is the newest member of the WTTC. Picture: Supplied

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) yesterday welcomed the Botswana Tourism Organization (BTO), as its newest Member and the first Destination Partner from Africa. BTO joins peers from tourism authorities across North America, the Middle East and Europe to become the organisation’s sixth Destination Partner since launching the Membership category in April at our 2018 Global Summit in Buenos Aires.

WTTC represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector and its newest membership category, Destination Partner, amplifies the voice of major National Tourism Organizations (NTOs) and Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) from across the globe.

Gloria Guevara, President and CEO, WTTC, said, “I am delighted to welcome Botswana Tourism Organization as WTTC’s first African Destination Partner. Travel & Tourism is a vital part of Botswana’s economy contributing 11.5% of the nation’s economy last year and sustaining 76,000 jobs.”

“The inclusion of Botswana Tourism Organization as a Destination Partner helps to broaden WTTC’s representation of the global Travel & Tourism sector, allowing us to more effectively advocate for tourism actors and key issues worldwide.”

Supplied

