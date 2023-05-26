British Airways expands reach with new Gatwick - Accra route

The airline operates daily flights from Heathrow to Abuja, Accra, Nairobi and Lagos. It offers double-daily services to Johannesburg, with an expanded double-daily service to Cape Town during the city's summer peak season, which reverts to daily in winter.

In addition, there are three weekly services from Gatwick, London’s second largest international airport, to Mauritius. And there are three seasonal weekly flights to Cape Town, above the regular Heathrow schedule. British Airways has announced a new route from Gatwick to Accra, which is due to be implemented on October 29, 2023. This will bring to weekly flights between the UK and Ghana to 10.

The airline has added Sharm El-Sheikh to its Africa network and doubled the number of flights to Cairo since 2019. It has forged new partnerships on the continent, including a codeshare with South Africa’s Airlink, which offers customers connectivity to 18 destinations in southern Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. Royal Air Maroc has joined the oneworld Alliance, and now has more routes available in Morocco, including Casablanca and Agadir. This allows for more flight options between London Heathrow and Marrakesh. Customers can earn and use Avios points when flying with Royal Air Maroc as part of the oneworld alliance. Another partnership that benefits African travellers is the expanded collaboration between Qatar Airways and British Airways. The partnership gives customers access to a wider range of flight schedules, prices and more choices for direct and connecting flights.