British supermodel Naomi Campbell is Kenya’s new international tourism ambassador

British supermodel Naomi Campbell can now add another career move to her expanding portfolio. Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife recently announced the appointment of Campbell as the Magical Kenya International Ambassador. In an official statement, the ministry said the 50-year-old model will help promote the marketing of the east African country as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world. “We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand,” Najib Balala, the cabinet secretary of the ministry, commented in the statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) Shortly after the announcement was made, Campbell commended the Kenyan government for the improvement of infrastructure at the coast, including the upgrading of Malindi Airport to international standards.

“I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course credited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite golf professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience,” www.capitalfm.co.ke quoted as her saying.

Campbell’s appointment could be met with scepticism as did that of South African songstress Lira, who was made Namibia's tourism ambassador to attract international markets, as the “new normal” of the consequences from Covid-19 pandemic demanded innovative strategies to revive the tourism sector in October last year.

The Federation of Namibia Tourism Associations was forced to defend the appointment following an outcry by the Namibian public, who queried why a South African national was appointed over many Namibian influencers.