Bush or beach? Why not both with SA airline's new route?

If you yearn for a mid-year break, why not incorporate the bush and beach on your next holiday? Starting from July 2, Airlink will resume flights from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) in Nelspruit to Vilanculos in Mozambique.

The flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Flight 4Z 258 departs Nelspruit KMIA at 11.50am and arrives at Vilanculos at 1pm. The route will allow travellers to enjoy a private South African safari break and a beach retreat in another country in one holiday. Spend a few days at Kruger National Park. Check into a private lodge with all-inclusive meals and drinks at your beck and call, laze in your suite, go on daily game drives in search of the Big 5 or be adventurous with a nature walk with a trained guide.

Once you are rested and take a Covid-19 test, fly to Vilanculos in Mozambique for some fun in the sun. The destination offers a range of accommodation options, from self-catering to all-inclusive. Enjoy a beach day, visit the local market where you can stock up on fresh produce and arts and crafts, or splurge on a luxury trip to Bazaruto Island.