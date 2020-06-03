Cabo Verde to welcome international tourists in July

Cabo Verde is the latest destination to open to international travellers in July. The West African country, famed for its rugged beaches and volcanoes, will welcome tourists to their country to pick up the pieces following Covid-19. According to voyagesafriq.com, the country depends heavily on tourism as a catalyst for economic growth. According to the publication, a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Transport added that Cabo Verde is currently preparing to safely receive visitors. “Indeed, the work of preparing the country, as a tourism destination is underway, in order to receive tourists with security and peacefully. “This is being carefully planned and the reopening will be gradual so that the success in combating Covid-19, in the main tourist islands, continues to be consolidated, generating confidence confidence and credibility for operators, tourists, employees and the general public," the statement revealed.

Cabo Verde joins the likes of Seychelles and Tanzania who have already opened their doors to international arrivals. Meanwhile, South African Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane revealed that, based on the Covid-19 epidemic expected trajectory, the tourism sector’s recovery will only begin to recover towards the end of 2020.

“The first phase of the recovery will be driven by domestic tourism, followed by regional tourism and international tourism next year,” she said.

She encouraged the industry to show resilience during this time. "Vasbyt - hang in there. We have to be strong and resilient," said. Kubayi-Ngubane said the consumer was essential in recovery.

“We need to ask important questions like how do we get them here post-Covid-19? How do we talk to them through? These are the questions we need to interrogate as a sector.

"I believe there are opportunities out there that we need to start unravelling now. We need better rates, early offers, marketing material, among others, to take to the market as soon as possible. We need to start the ‘conversation’ with the consumer now and ensure the message is simple and quick,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.