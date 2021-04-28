Cape Town is the digital nomad capital of Africa, new study finds

Cape Town is the most popular city for digital nomads in Africa, according to a study by Resume.io. The team analysed the geolocation data for 90 000 #DigitalNomad Instagram posts and ranked the top cities for remote workers in 2021.

Marrakech in Morocco, Nairobi in Kenya, Zanzibar in Tanzania and Cairo in Egypt made the top 5 list for the most popular city for digital nomads in Africa.

Most tourists to Cape Town receive a 3-month visa, which can be extended to 6 months. The best neighbourhood to stay in is Gardens and the cost of living index for the city is 41.85. The city also has great leisure activities on offer, including hiking and other outdoor pursuits.

There are also plenty of working spaces and great cafés to work from. With vineyards not far away, travellers can expect cheap artisanal wines at the local bar.

Vancouver, Canada, is the digital nomad capital of the world, with 57 401 Instagram pictures tagged. Other destinations that made the top 10 list include New York in the US, London in the UK, Bangkok in Thailand, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Playa Del Carmen and Tulum in Mexico. The research found that London is the top digital nomad destination in Europe, with 47 244 posts, and the most popular beach city for digital nomads is Dubai, UAE, with 27 007 posts.

To view the findings, visit https://resume.io/blog/where-are-all-the-digital-nomads