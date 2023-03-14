Capital Hotels & Apartments says ‘aparthotels’ are a popular choice for smart travellers looking for convenience

According to the group, there was once a time when checking into an Airbnb was one of the best hacks for travellers who wanted value for money. “The rates were lower, and the rooms were quirkier. These days, however, smart money is on ‘aparthotels’,” said Capital Hotels & Apartments.

The group revealed that having gotten out in front of the trend, it has used its innovative business model to give its clients suave, reliable and convenient accommodation options at rates that rival many Airbnbs. “The result is that the group has become the fastest-growing hotel group in the country and until recently, the only one that was still raising new buildings,” said Capital Hotels and Apartments. Managing director, Jurie Bezuidenhout said that the travel and accommodation space has changed over the past 15 years, with the number of options mushrooming when Airbnb arrived and then falling flat when the pandemic hit.

“During that time, we’ve consistently been able to pivot and provide discerning travellers a whole lot more than just a roof over their heads,” said Bezuidenhout. Recently, rumours have swirled that the load shedding worst-case scenario could reach as high as Stage 16. The group said that most Airbnbs are ill-equipped to deal with load shedding as it currently stands, while many aparthotels, on the other hand, have the resources to run for days without interruptions to their power or water supply, meaning a guest’s stay isn’t interrupted by your local state-owned entity’s troubles.

Another perk with using aparthotels, according to Bezuidenhout, is the fact that you always know what you are getting. “If you have been to enough Airbnbs, then there is a good chance you have fallen victim to accommodating catfishing. This is where you fall in love with the pictures, only to unlock the door and find that your place does not match up. The beauty of aparthotels is that it does not matter which one you visit or when, everything is consistently sophisticated. “You get exactly what you are looking for and when you check in, all you have to do is walk up to the receptionist, give them your name and then bask in the convenience of receiving a key and having a porter walk you up to your room,” said Bezuidenhout.