Cathay Pacific to resume weekly flights between SA and Hong Kong

South African travellers looking to travel to Hong Kong will be pleased to know that Cathay Pacific will resume it’s three non-stop weekly flights between South Africa and Hong Kong. The airline announced that it will re-commence its operations from Tuesday, August 2.

It said the service will provide South Africans and visitors with convenient and direct access to Hong Kong, and further connect them to destinations across the carrier’s Asian network, including the Chinese Mainland, Indonesia and Thailand. Cathay Pacific said that customers travelling before August can choose from available special fares and choose to fly with its interline partners from Johannesburg to Hong Kong and onwards via Dubai to their preferred destinations. Anand Yedery, regional head of marketing and sales, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, said that they’re eager to not only welcome their customers from South Africa to experience their warm Asian culture, but also the comfort and efficiency when travelling on board the Airbus A350-900.