Celebrate Africa Month and these 10 hotels recognised as the world’s best

The month of May is recognised as Africa month, a time when the continent of Africa commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). It’s also a time set aside to celebrate the continent, her people, culture and beauty.

Africa as a tourism destination has plenty to offer a traveller. When it comes to luxury accommodation, the continent also boasts beautiful properties in scenic locations worthy of recognition as the world’s best. The continent is coming alive once again and teeming with untapped potential and unlimited possibilities. Africa is showing sign of recovery and exceptional growth and moving forward. As part of commemorating Africa and her beauty, here are 10 of the best luxury hotels in Africa, which have also been recognised as the world’s best.

These hotels made it on to Travel+ Leisure’s “The 100 Best Hotels in the World”, so if you’re travelling to South Africa, Morocco, Tanzania or Rwanda, these are the leading luxury hotels to consider. Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morocco The Grand Riad at Royal Mansour Marrakech. Picture: Instagram Set within the storied walls of the city's energetic medina, this 12-acre expanse functions almost like a city unto itself.

The hotel boasts 53 private riads designed in mosaic tiles, thick carpets, and artisan furniture, plus a spacious outdoor pool, fragrant gardens, and Michelin-starred dining. A stay at the hotel starts at 12 600 MAD (R23 844.79) a night for two. The Oberoi, Marrakech, Morocco

A table with a view at The Oberoi Marrakech. Picture: Instagram Contained within a 1.2 million-square-foot orchard filled with citrus and olive trees, this newcomer impresses with both its size and Moorish architecture. Villas feature private plunge pools for ultimate privacy, and an ayurvedic spa offers meditation, yoga and healing spa treatments to help guests relax. A stay at the hotel starts from R15 863 a night for two.

Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge, Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda Inside a Bisate Lodge hut. Picture: Instagram The unforgettable experience of gorilla trekking is the focus of this lodge at the edge of Volcanoes National Park. Spacious thatched-roof guest rooms are among the most stylish accommodations you'll find in the region, and the kitchen pays particular attention to growing vegetables to give meals a locavore touch.

A stay at the hotel starts from $7.5K (R142 973.55) Cape Grace, Cape Town A view of the V&A Waterfront, Cape Grace and Table Mountain. Picture: Instagram Cape Grace has been commended for its first-rate attention to detail.The Table Mountain facing harbour-side hotel features antiques and stunning hand-painted fabrics that mingle with dramatic chandeliers and sculptural, decorative art pieces to create a layered design identity.

It also boasts a fine-dining restaurant, and a convivial whiskey-obsessed bar and spa round out the experience. Price available on request. Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech, Morocco

Enter paradise at Mandarin Oriental Marrakech. Picture: Instagram This 50-acre expanse of palms, olive trees and shimmering lakes houses 54 rustic yet elegant suites and villas. You can use one of the house cars if you want to explore the Red City, located 5km from the medina, but a Hakkasan restaurant, grand pools, and a massive spa will keep you properly busy even if you don’t. A stay at the hotel starts from R23 389 a night for two.

Gibb's Farm, Karatu, Tanzania Bustani House bathroom with outdoor shower. Picture: Gibb’s Farm Website At Gibb’s Farm, a variety of gardens (rose, cacti, herb) landscape a nearly 100-year-old farmhouse on the edge of the Ngorongoro Crater. Outdoor showers and in-room fireplaces lead the list of luxury amenities. Of course, game drives are on the itinerary, but food and agricultural experiences in the form of baking classes and coffee picking create the most unique lodge in East Africa.

A stay at a cottage starts from $1 160.00 (about R22 000) a night for two. One&Only Nyungwe House, Nyungwe Forest National Park, Rwanda The Nyungwe King Room at Nyungwe House. Picture: Instagram On a tea plantation just outside southern Rwanda’s Nyungwe National Park, the 22-room Nyungwe House’s remote rain-forest setting is truly special, particularly if jungle treks in search of chimpanzees and other wildlife are high on your list of activities. Learning about the tea operation and relaxing at the pool and spa round out a stay.

A stay starts from R40 096 a night for two. Silo Hotel, Cape Town The Silo Hotel is a shining beacon of hospitality and an arts and cultural landmark in the heart of the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Instagram This head-turning hotel on the V&A Waterfront shook up Cape Town's hotel scene when it opened in 2017.

High ceilings and massive windows hint at the building’s industrial history, but free-standing tubs, tufted headboards, and sculptural chairs add an opulent European aesthetic to the interiors. The museum-quality African art pieces found throughout give every corner a sense of discovery. A stay starts from R25 000 a night for two.

andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania A luxurious room with views at andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge. Picture: Instagram At this elegant 30-suite lodge (spread across three camps), there’s a playful medley of aesthetics. Banana-leaf ceilings and teak panellings evoke the rustic safari experience, while dramatic chandeliers and crystal adornments lend the property moments of unexpected glamour.

Of course, all of this takes a back seat to some of the most stunning views of the Ngorongoro, plus spectacular wildlife-viewing nearly all hours of the day. A stay at a suite starts from $1 325 (R25 258’66) a night. Birkenhead House, Hermanus, South Africa

Positioned on a clifftop overlooking the whale coast of Walker Bay, Birkenhead House offers luxury seafront accommodation and the ultimate beach holiday experience for those looking to unwind. Picture: Instagram From the grounds of this very chic beach house, you can enjoy the gentle sea breeze while marvelling at the humpback and southern right whales that swim by. Other activities at this property from the Royal Portfolio collection include hiking, surfing and gathering mussels. A stay at the hotel starts from R11 100 a night for two.