Celebs who love travelling Africa

With 54 countries, each with magnificent gems varying from the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe to the Rhumsiki Rock in Cameroon, it's no wonder local and international celebrities love exploring the beautiful continent.

We took a trip down memory lane.

Idris Elba in Morocco

The American actor has visited several African countries, but our fave was when he tied the knot with model Sabrina Dhowre in April 2019 at the Ksar CharBagh Hotel, a member of The Small Luxury Hotels of the world (SLH), in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The lavish private palace is influenced by Moorish architecture from the 14th century, with a palm-lined pool leading to the main building.

The rooms feature views of the pool or the Atlas Mountains. According to the palace's website, the lavish and refined suites are more like private apartments where nature is always present, with each suite having a private garden or terrace.

There is a restaurant, a spa and quad biking available for guests. The chef at the restaurant has developed his vegetable garden and orchestrates a Mediterranean-inspired innovative and sophisticated gastronomic cuisine.

Russell and Ciara Wilson in Botswana

In 2018, the American singer and her husband, Russell, spent time in Botswana for their honeymoon.

Ciara took to her Instagram feed and shared a short video that left us in our feels. She captioned it: "Oh so long, for this night I prayed … Thank you My Love for the sweetest #HoneyMoon. Thank you Africa for your beauty."

On the shared Instagram video, the pair can be seen holding hands while walking among the elephants.

The couple are said to have spent time at Abu Camp, a private concession in Botswana's Okavango Delta, one of the world's most important wetland ecosystems.

The Okavango is made up of a mosaic of river channels, lagoons, islands and floodplains.

Guests get the opportunity to connect with elephants in their natural surroundings and see the Okavango through their eyes.

The camp has six luxury canvas guest rooms, each with a unique look that blends in with the surroundings.

Kelly Khumalo in Mozambique

Kelly Khumalo recently travelled to Maputo and Ponta do Ouro in Mozambique.

The Empini hitmaker graced our Instagram feeds with snaps from her holiday. In Maputo, she visited Praça da Independência (Independence Square).

The square is dominated by a large statue of Samora Machel. In one of her snaps, Kelly is seen standing in front of the statue, captioned "In the presence of Samora Machel".

Khumalo and her friend stayed at Meliá Maputo Sky, about 20 minutes from Maputo International Airport.

According to its website, the hotel offers an exclusive view over Maputo Bay and its wide range of facilities and services meets the needs and expectations of leisure and business travellers.

The hotel also offers access to Luxcorpus, recognised as the largest and most modern health club and spa in Maputo.

Naomi Campbell in Egypt

In February, the British supermodel took a trip to Cairo, Egypt, to celebrate Black History Month. We're not sure where she stayed, but we do know she travelled from Kenya, where she owns a luxury villa in Malindi, a town lying on the Indian Ocean coast of Kenya.

Whenever she needs to relax, she slips away to her villa which she describes as "a very calming place".

She posted a snap on Instagram and said "MAGICAL KENYA ILL BE BACK SOON NORTH AFRICA LETS GO🙏🏾 #NAOMIAFRICA"

When she got to Egypt, Campbell shared a boomerang clip taken from Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza on Instagram, captioned "Jumping into #BLACKHISTORYMONTH BEAUTIFUL EGYPT !! WHERE IT ALL BEGAN !!"

The Great Pyramid of Giza, the last of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World, is a defining symbol of Egypt. The huge tombs were built 4 500 years ago, according to National Geographic, and are relics of Egypt's Old Kingdom era.

It was built to honour some of Egypt's Fourth Dynasty Pharaohs during the Old Kingdom period. From 2686 to 2181 BC, the Old Kingdom was Egypt's first great era of civilisation.

Will Smith in Zambia/ Egypt

American actor Will Smith had the best time in Africa a few years ago when he explored the continent using his private plane.

The fresh prince of Bel Air also visited Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, where he was seen taking a couple of selfies.

In Morocco, Smith went shopping. He shared snaps on his Facebook account, looking fresh in his Moroccan swag.

He was also spotted in Livingstone, a town in south-western Zambia. It is known as the Zambian base for travellers to the Victoria Falls, a 1 708m wide waterfall. Local people call it "Mosi-oa-Tunya" – the smoke that thunders. It is also one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

It is in southern Africa on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Zambezi River is a major tourist attraction that flows through six countries.

It is ranked the fourth largest river in Africa.