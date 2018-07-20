Prudence Gwitirwa, Erica Ndoro and Kaycee “The Big Homie” Butshe, enjoy the view of the Umhlanga pier. They are in town for the Connecting Africa initiative. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Kaycee “The Big Homie” Butshe, a morning presenter for Fresh FM in Namibia, has gone live on Instagram to show his hundreds of followers the famous Umhlanga Pier and lighthouse. Alongside him are Zimbabwe deejays, Erica Ndoro and Prudence Gwitirwa from Star FM, who are busy catching the perfect selfie, with the view of the historic Beverly Hills Hotel in the background.

These radio personalities are in Durban as part of the Connecting Africa initiative that East Coast Radio started a few years ago to showcase KwaZulu-Natal as a premier trade, investment and tourist destination.

This year’s initiative, in partnership with Tourism KwaZulu-Natal and Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal, will run from July 19- 25.

The radio personalities will share their experience on their respective radio stations.

During the trip, they will explore the Mandela Capture Site, Mayibuye Big 5 Game Reserve and get adventurous at Karkloof Canopy Tours.

Kaycee “The Big Homie” Butshe, Erica Ndoro and Prudence Gwitirwa relax at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

“This is my first time in Durban,” says Butshe. “I love it! It is very different from the rest of South Africa.”

He says many of the locals in Namibia often chose to visit Cape Town and Johannesburg.

He hopes to put Durban on the map through his radio show.

“KwaZulu-Natal has great weather, amazing people and I cannot wait to see what this province has to offer.

“It is another vacation option for our locals.”

Ndoro has been to the province before. She and her family take annual vacations to Fairmont Zimbali Resort.

“I love nothing more than learning about the culture and the lifestyle of a place. This initiative is exactly what I need to connect with the people,” she says, as she takes in the sights of the Indian Ocean.

The view of the ocean. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

East Coast Radio’s General Manager, Boni Mchunu, is excited about providing the guests with a “true taste” of the province.

“Connecting Africa strategically positions KwaZulu-Natal as a premier investment, trade and tourism destination by harnessing the power of radio,” she says.

Acting General Manager of Marketing for Tourism KZN, Keith Matthews, says their 7-year partnership with East Coast Radio has helped to further build the tourism brand in KZN.

“Not only will this project connect our province to other parts of Africa, it shall also build partnerships with airlines, hotels and other travel and tourism stakeholders. KZN has many unique offerings just waiting to be explored. Whether it’s the beach, bush or historical landmarks, there are lots to see and do,” he adds.

