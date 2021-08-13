Could Mauritius be opening to South Africans by October?

Mauritius will fully open its borders by October 1. And, it seems fully vaccinated South Africans can visit. Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) said that travellers need to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before their departure.

Those two requirements will allow them to explore the island with ease, dabbling in all sorts of fun adventures. Mauritius opened for international travel in the middle of July, but at the moment, vaccinated guests spend 14 days in a special ‘resort bubble’ hotel before they can travel. "At this time of year, visitors will find the perfect climate for enjoying the various outdoor activities Mauritius has to offer. These include hiking, kite surfing, water sports, as well as of course relaxing on the country’s world-renowned beaches," said Arvind Bundhun, Director of MTPA. The full opening of the country, which took strain due to the pandemic and international travel bans, is due to their vaccination programme.

Around 1,322,232 vaccine doses were administered to citizens and residents. Around 60% got their first dose, while 48% were fully vaccinated. “Mauritius is delighted to see the world opening up again for travel. We have been welcoming international visitors to our island since the middle of July. The ‘resort bubbles’ have proven a great success. “We are looking forward to the next stage of our reopening on 1st October when vaccinated visitors will be able to explore the island without restriction from the moment of their arrival. The safety and security of Mauritian residents, citizens and guests remain paramount," added Bundhun.

He said that airline capacity from Europe and the Middle East is currently provided by Air Mauritius, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Kenya Airways and British Airways. South Africa to the world With South Africa's vaccine rollout process moving ahead, many destinations have allowed fully vaccinated travellers to visit their destination.