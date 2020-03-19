Covid-19: Mauritius closes borders to all foreign nationals, including South Africans
Mauritius is the latest country to close its borders to all foreign nationals, including South Africans. It will come into effect from Thursday, March 19.
The island destination has long been a to destination for all types of travellers, including couples and families.The Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth confirmed on Wednesday revealed that three people tested positive for covid-19.
According to Garda World, the people with the virus were Mauritian nationals, two worked on a cruise ship, and one who returned home from the UK.
They are currently in isolation at the Souillac Hospital.The country issued additional travel restrictions due to the covid-19 outbreak.
It revealed that no passengers will be allowed entry or transit in Mauritius and the crew members entering the country will be confined to their hotel rooms. Air Mauritius revealed in a statement that the additional travel restrictions did not apply for passengers travelling on the Mauritius – Rodrigues route.
“No passenger will be uplifted on our flights to Mauritius. Flight schedules are currently being amended accordingly, and the passengers travelling out of Mauritius will be informed of revised schedules in due course,” the airline stated in a press release. Air Seychelles also announced that the airline will temporarily suspend its services to Mauritius.
“The decision was taken following travel advisory issued by the Mauritius government restricting all foreigners from entering the Mauritian territory for the next 14 days due to the outbreak of covid-19.
“Air Seychelles advises all travellers to and from Mauritius to review their travel plans accordingly,” said the statement.