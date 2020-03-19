Covid-19: Mauritius closes borders to all foreign nationals, including South Africans

Mauritius is the latest country to close its borders to all foreign nationals, including South Africans. It will come into effect from Thursday, March 19.

The island destination has long been a to destination for all types of travellers, including couples and families.The Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth confirmed on Wednesday revealed that three people tested positive for covid-19.

According to Garda World, the people with the virus were Mauritian nationals, two worked on a cruise ship, and one who returned home from the UK.

They are currently in isolation at the Souillac Hospital.The country issued additional travel restrictions due to the covid-19 outbreak.

It revealed that no passengers will be allowed entry or transit in Mauritius and the crew members entering the country will be confined to their hotel rooms. Air Mauritius revealed in a statement that the additional travel restrictions did not apply for passengers travelling on the Mauritius – Rodrigues route.