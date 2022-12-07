Cruise Vacations bags Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency prize at World Cruise Awards

Cruise Vacations, a boutique cruise agency based in Johannesburg, has earned the title of Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency. The agency scooped the prize at the 2022 annual World Cruise Awards, which serve to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the global cruise sector.

The World Cruise Awards is the sister event of the World Travel Awards, which was launched in 1994 to celebrate excellence in global travel and tourism. The agency, which was established in 2010, offers Africa some of the world’s most luxurious cruise products. Gaynor Galbraith Neill, the owner and MD, was awarded the title while in Antarctica attending the naming ceremony of Silversea Cruises newest expedition ship, Silver Endeavour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cruise Vacations SA (@cruisevacationssa) On Instagram, Neill wrote: “We are overwhelmed and absolutely delighted to have received this award and acknowledgement by the World Cruise Awards. “Having emerged stronger than ever from the challenges of the past few years, this is an incredible accolade and endorsement. It is a huge boost for our dedicated team here in SA, Ilse Stols our reservations manager, Kirsten Botha our client liaison manager as well as our small sales team and support staff who have been utterly dedicated to ensuring we returned to full operation, post pandemic,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cruise Vacations SA (@cruisevacationssa) Cruise Vacations works alongside local travel agents to send guests from African countries on incredible luxurious voyages on all seven continents.

In a press statement sent to IOL Lifestyle, Neill said: “It is also testament to the incredible relationship and support we have from our luxury cruise principals. “The robust measures implemented by these cruise lines in a bid to ensure the protection of their global cruise partners and therefore their valued clients is the reason that we are standing here today.” Cruise Vacations officially represents Silversea Cruises, Star Clippers, Scenic Cruises and Emerald Cruises in South Africa. They also handle reservations for Katarina Line – small cruises in Croatia.

