Cuba implements new rule requiring travellers to complete pre-boarding forms before entry

The Republic of Cuba has implemented a new rule for travellers arriving in the country or in transit, to provide passenger information digitally prior to their travels. The new requirement became effective as of January 23. TAAG Angolan Airlines issued an advisory notifying passengers that all those travelling to Cuba are now required to provide passenger information digitally prior to their travels.

Story continues below Advertisement

The airline said: “The new D’VIAJEROS process is a requirement imposed by the authorities of that country and requires travellers to provide advanced passenger information to facilitate, expedite and improve the overall experience of travellers in transit or arriving in the Republic of Cuba as their final destination.” The carrier added that a further benefit of the process was minimising contact with and exchange of documents with authorities, further allowing access to tourist activities during the passenger’s transfer and/or stay in Cuba. The airline said that each passenger must complete the information required by the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners, the Custom General of the Republic, and the Ministry of Public Health before entry will be granted.

About the D’VIAJEROS process The D’Viajeros Portal is available in Spanish and English, as well as other languages, and includes the traveller’s general information, a health questionnaire, and immigration and customs information; all in a 5-step digital form. Once the form is completed, a QR code will be sent by email in a PDF file that travellers must show upon arrival in Cuba, on a device or printed. The use of this portal will be mandatory for all passengers travelling to Cuba.

Story continues below Advertisement

Currently, visitors entering Cuba must have health insurance with coverage in the country. When it comes to Covid-19, no Covid pre-travel test is required and no vaccination card nor proof of vaccination is required, however, health screening may be required upon arrival in Cuba. International Sanitary Control staff will randomly take a sample for RT-PCR at the airport. All international travellers who arrive in the country and present symptoms of Covid-19 will be referred to a health institution, and a PCR-RT test will be performed. To complete the form and get more information, visit https://dviajeros.mitrans.gob.cu/inicio prior to travelling to Cuba.