Demand for Mauritius high this summer with some flights from SA already sold out

Mauritius ticks all the boxes for the perfect summer getaway and promises more than just sun, sea and sand, but if you intend to spend your summer in the idyllic destination, best you move fast. Since reopening borders in October, there has been a strong demand by the South African market, with many travellers booking flights to this postcard-perfect destination for its rich history and culture, tantalising cuisine, friendly locals and bustling markets.

According to travel agent Jennifer Morris, flights from South Africa to Mauritius in December have already sold out on some airlines.

“The demand is massive. Most people who had their trips deferred from last year due to Covid-19 are taking them now. The country remains a relatively cheap destination, which makes it appealing for South Africans," she said. Air Mauritius currently operates seven flights a week from Johannesburg. SAA, British Airways and FlySafair will start operations from November and December. So, what makes the destination appealing?

Well, Director for the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, Arvind Bundhu, said South Africa remained a “proximity and priority market”. “South Africans have been longing for the Mauritius they know and love, from white sandy beaches and clear blue seas and skies to our warm and friendly people. “After all the stresses of the year, Mauritius provides the perfect destination to unwind, relax, rejuvenate and reawaken your soul,” he said.