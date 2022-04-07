Don’t have a visa? Not to worry. South Africans to get visa on arrival when travelling to Egypt

Egypt announced this week that South Africans travelling to Egypt for tourism no longer have to acquire a visa in advance from Egyptian embassies. They can now get their visa upon arrival at Cairo International Airport. The land of the pharaohs is a destination that has long been on the bucket list of many South Africans given Egypt’s rich cultural heritage and attractively priced seaside resorts. According to an Egypt Today report, on April 3 The Pharaohs’ Golden Parade celebrated its first anniversary.

Story continues below Advertisment

Golden Parade was an event held in Cairo on April 3, 2021, during which 22 mummies were moved from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in Fustat. Although Egyptian tourists travelling to South Africa still need to get a visa in advance, Egypt’s Ambassador to South Africa HE Ahmed El Fadly hopes that this move will encourage South Africa to consider following Egypt’s example. He said it would “enhance people-to-people relations between Africa’s two largest economies” and might one day lead to the lifting of all visa requirements between the two. El Fadly said that this decision by Egypt, which for now doesn’t apply to any other African country, means that travel to Egypt is now easier for South Africans especially given the resumption of Egypt Air’s regular direct flights from Cairo to Johannesburg.

He said that Egypt expected the number of travellers from South Africa to increase significantly. The Egyptian Embassy said visas upon arrival would be valid for a period of 30 days and that this this procedure puts South African tourists on par with visitors that come to Egypt from the EU, Japan, the US and Canada. Egypt Travel and Covid-19

Story continues below Advertisment

Travellers who have a Covid test on arrival should stay in their hotel room until they receive the result, which takes 12 – 24 hours. In the case of a positive result, self-isolation for 14 days is mandatory. The traveller covers the cost of this test. People travelling to the coastal governorates with a valid vaccination certificate do not need to get tested before departure or on arrival.

Story continues below Advertisment