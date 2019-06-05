

Egypt's national airline EgyptAir cancelled two flights to Sudan's capital Khartoum that were scheduled for late Monday and early Tuesday, the Egyptian airline said in a statement.

EgyptAir's decision came just hours after military forces in Sudan allegedly attacked a sit-in of protesters who demand the Transitional Military Council (TMC) hand over power to civilians.

The TMC denied the crackdown on the Khartoum sit-in, saying it was a military operation targeting outlaws who escaped into the sit-in outside the army's headquarters.





The Sudanese Pilots Association recently said it would take part in the civil disobedience called for by leading protesters. Sudanese major opposition groups said the TMC should be responsible for the attack against thousands of protesters at the sit-in, adding it left dozens dead and hundreds wounded.



