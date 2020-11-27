Egypt's ’Queen Isis’ boat cruises into Guinness World Records

The Egyptian boat “Queen Isis” will be officially listed in the Guinness World Records for containing the largest underwater viewing-glass area in the world on a boat, Egyptian news website Al-Ahram reported on Wednesday.

According to local media, the boat is 100% Egyptian-made and was designed at the largest shipyard in the country. At 25m long, the boat can carry up to 60 people.

According to news outlet Egypt Independent, Egypt’s request to list the boat has already been approved.

Local media have confirmed that a committee will be sent in the coming few days to draw up the final report and finish all official registration procedures.

According to a report by Egypt Daily News, tourism expert Maged al-Kady said that the registration of the Queen Isis serves as free international publicity for Egyptian tourism and the Red Sea in particular.