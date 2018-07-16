Lounge: Emirates Lounge in Cairo International Airport

Emirates recently unveiled its 42nd dedicated lounge across its global network at Cairo International Airport (CAI). The lounge is now open to Emirates First Class and Business Class customers as well as Platinum and Gold members of Skywards, the airline’s loyalty programme. Reflecting the airline’s ongoing commitment to Egypt, the Emirates Lounge in Cairo represents a US$ 3.6 million investment to provide premium customers with a seamless and enjoyable journey. Catering to three daily flights, the lounge offers customers even greater levels of comfort, hospitality and convenience as they start their Emirates experience in Cairo.

Located at Departure Terminal 2, Level 2, above the secondary security check & Duty Free area, Emirates’ customers can look forward to relaxing, unwinding and enjoying award-winning service and cuisine.

Emirates ribbon cutting: From L - R... Thani Al Ansari, Country Manager, Egypt, Emirates, Simon Stamper, General Manager, Intercontinental City Stars, Ahmed Hosny, Executive Manager, Terminal Building 2, Cairo International Airport, Mohammed Mattar, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Airport Services, Eng. Ahmed Youssef, Chairman of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, Mamdouh Ghobrial, Airport Services Manager, Cairo International Airport at the Emirates Lounge opening event

“Cairo is our first destination in North Africa with an Emirates Lounge – and it underscores our relentless efforts to enhance the travel experience that we offer to customers not online in the air, but on the ground," said Mohammed Mattar – Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Airport Services. "We are committed to the highest standards of quality in every aspect of our business and the new Emirates Lounge is a testament to that.”

Ahmed Youssef, Chairman of the Egyptian Tourism Authority, added: “We congratulate Emirates on the opening of their new lounge in Cairo, and see this as enhancing the travel experience for both leisure and business travellers. Emirates’ reputation of excellence and high service standards will definitely reflect on the type of tourist visiting the country from the UAE and the world. We are committed to supporting such initiatives that help Egypt achieve its vision of becoming a leading destination for tourism.”

New Emirates Lounge: New Emirates Lounge in Cairo International Airport

The lounge features a dedicated dining area, an extensive menu of complimentary hot and cold gourmet buffet, including local and international dishes and an extensive beverage service. Customers can also enjoy shower facilities, a fully equipped business centre with state of the art touch screen workstations along with complimentary Wi-Fi service within the lounge.

In addition to Cairo, and the seven lounges at its hub Dubai International Airport, Emirates also has dedicated lounges at, Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Birmingham, Boston, Brisbane, Cape Town, Colombo, Delhi, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Narita, New York - JFK, Paris - Charles de Gaulle, Perth, Rome, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Zurich, representing an investment of over US$381 million.