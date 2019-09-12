



The moment you set foot on the pier you're surrounded by the musical sounds of Creole voices and the open, friendly smiles of locals who bend over backwards to be of assistance. The island boasts a population of around 8 000 people, but boy you'd never guess it. Outside the main towns there's a feeling of openness and space.





There's a cosmopolitan feel to the island and it's evident in the array of bars and restaurants dotted across the island. We had a lovely lunch at the hugely popular La Pirogue restaurant and it really was one of the best meals I had on my entire trip.





The Oasis Hotel offers a variety of top-class accommodation. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels

A late night drink at the pool bar of the Oasis Hotel, where you're literally sitting on a stool with your feet in the water, is a wonderful way to unwind after a day of sightseeing, swimming or sunbathing. The spacious rooms with the massive bathrooms and terrific shaded balconies are an absolute treat too.





I would be remiss if I didn't mention the fantastic Takamaka distillery on the island which produces a number of suburb rums, including a coconut flavoured rum which captures the taste and smell of the Seychelles beautifully. Visitors can tour the distillery and , of course, there are a number of daily tasting sessions where you can sample what's on offer.





For South Africans, Seychelles offers a fantastic mix of the exotic but still has an African feel. One look at the locals, most of whom speak more than passable English, and you know you're among Africans. In fact, the entire population is made up of a modge podge of nationalities who have found a home on these amazing islands.





From the fabulous beaches Anse Lazio to Cote d’Or Beach and to the majestic Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, Praslin should be on every African traveller's bucket list. The guides at the nature reserve, where you will learn all about the Coco de Mer, are passionate and extremely knowledgeable, so you won't even realise how much ground you're covering while listening to their entertaining talks about the natural flora and fauna.





The Coco de Mer - the world's largest nut which is unique to the island - is the butt of many jokes. Picture: Pixabay





I truly recommend Seychelles for any South African looking for tropical paradise-type holiday. It ticks all the boxes without having to fly endless hours, and as an added bonus you're supporting the ever-growing African tourism market and getting a whole lot more for your money.





There's so much to see and do, I promise that it will be worth your while.





The unspoilt coastline makes for a fantastic backdrop to an early morning walk. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels