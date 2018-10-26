So the festive season is on the horizon and you finally have a moment to think about how and where you’d like to spend it. You might think you’ve left it too late to get a booking for you and your family somewhere gorgeous and tropical. And even if bookings are available, it’s likely to all be too expensive, right? Desmond O’Connor, head of kulula holidays, says, “We know South Africans work hard and relish a little time off with their loved ones at the end of the year. Mauritius could just be the perfect family holiday destination, with a number of resorts that showcase the best that this beautiful tropical island has to offer. And unlike many other international destinations, it’s still surprisingly affordable.

The island is renowned for its hospitality, warm, clear seas, watersports and seafood. And while nobody will begrudge you laying on a pool-recliner with a tall, cool drink all day, there’s so much more to do.

If you enjoy being in the water, Mauritius is paradise, perfect for snorkelling, fishing and the use of all kinds of watercraft, from kayaks to pedal-boats, kitesurfing, water-skiiing and dinghy-sailing.

Offshore activities include deep-sea game-fishing, diving with dolphins, and watching no fewer than eight species of whale. Prefer staying ashore? There are almost as many vehicles to choose from on land as there are on the water: 4X4 tours, quad-bikes, mountain-bikes, scooters for rent. For a shot of adrenaline, there’s everything from ziplining to skydiving.

The island has superb golf-courses, hiking trails and nature reserves rainforests and nature’s bounty, including flying foxes. And if you like browsing markets, Mauritius has at least six major markets with everything from fresh produce to collectables and handmade goods.

Kulula Holidays will beat any offer on accommodation at the Solana Beach Resort and the Radisson Blu Azuri Resort and Spa, if you travel between 1 December 2018 and 12 January 2019.

Solana Beach Resort is a four-star hotel famed for its coconut and palm trees and the magnificent lagoon on which it’s set. Just offshore from the Radisson Blu Azuri Resort and Spa is the world’s third largest coral reef and a beach with white sands and blue seas suggest by the resort’s name.



