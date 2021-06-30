Eswatini Airlink cancels June 30 flights between Eswatini and South Africa amid civil unrest

ESWATINI Airlink and its operating partner Airlink, the South African domestic and regional airline, have cancelled June 30 flights between Johannesburg and Sikhuphe’s King Mswati III International Airport. The flights were cancelled due to civil unrest in eSwatini.

On Tuesday, AFP reported that eSwatini deployed soldiers to major cities and towns to crack down on protests, pro-democracy activists and witnesses. Recent weeks have seen violent anti-monarchy demonstrations erupting in parts of the country. Witnesses in the capital Manzini and Mbabane reported seeing soldiers patrolling the streets where protesters have been burning tyres and stoning cars. Eswatini Airlink general manager Joseph Dlamini said the flights were cancelled due to safety and security concerns.

“In the interest of the safety and security of our customers and staff, and in consultation with our partner Airlink, we have decided to temporarily suspend our operations on the route. We will continue to assess the situation and we will restore normal services as soon as it is safe to do so." He said Eswatini Airlink and Airlink’s ticketing agents contacted holders of tickets for the flights. They were asked to rebook them onto flights as soon as they resumed operations on the route. "Airlink will announce any additional changes to its service on the route," a statement said.

It is unclear whether more flights would cancel in the coming days on this route. Flights cancelled today (June 30, 2021) are as follows: 4Z 080 Johannesburg – Sikhuphe