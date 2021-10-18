Ethiopian Airlines, Airlink sign interline agreement: What does this mean for passengers?

Ethiopian Airlines has signed an interline agreement with Airlink to allow passengers to enjoy seamless travel with a single ticket. Their new partnership will also offer lower fare tickets between points within the carriers’ synergised networks, Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement.

"With the interline agreement between the two carriers, passengers can book through their itineraries on both airlines easily. The partnership attracts more customers providing ease of connectivity to their destinations served by both Ethiopian and Airlink," Ethiopian Airlines said Ethiopian Airlines group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said the agreement will create ease of access in South Africa. “In our continuous commitment and endeavour to expand our service beyond our extensive network in Africa, we are happy to enhance our co-operation and add Airlink to our list of growing partners in Africa.

“As South Africa represents the continent’s largest market and with the significant changes in the region’s industry players, implementation of this interline agreement will create ease of access to those travelling to/from South African regional airports and Ethiopian destinations across five continents," said Gebremariam. Ethiopian Airlines has been implementing various partnership agreements with African and global carriers to expand its accessibility to its customers. The partnership with Airlink, in particular, will increase seamless connectivity options for customers in the regions of South Africa with the vast network of Ethiopian Airlines on the continent and beyond. Both Ethiopian Airlines and Airlink will handle each other’s customers’ check-in and baggage for all flights with either airline.