Ethiopian Airlines Group opens Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa. Picture: Supplied.

Ethiopian Airlines Group have opened a five-star Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the airline revealed in a statement this week. Located five minutes away from Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport, the five-star hotel aims to increase the number of tourists entering the country, providing seamless hospitality services to the Ethiopian Airline partners and transit passengers.

The Skylight Hotel will meet the international standards with 373 rooms, three luxurious restaurants and an executive lounge.

The hotel offers three separate day-light and two VIP private meeting rooms for corporate meetings, a Grand Ballroom that seats 2000 people and a Health Club with outdoor swimming pool, mini-golf courses, a spa and massage room and gym.

Abel Alemu, Ethiopian Airline’s Southern African Regional Manager, said: “We sincerely look forward to establishing a long-term relationship with our guests to ensure that our staff deliver the best hospitality services to our clients.

“Ethiopian Airlines Group gives the highest priorities to its customers and partners, ready to provide everyone with the best service experience,” he said.



