Experience the rainbow nation at Aha Lesedi Cultural Village

Lesedi Cultural Village has become synonymous with an authentic experience that provides a peep into the cultures and traditions of the people of Africa. Africa is known for its diversity in people and cultures. Within Lesedi grasps the essence thereof.

There are five traditional homesteads within Lesedi, inhabited by people from the Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Basotho, and Ndebele tribes. It is also home to many local artists, who sell their work to visitors and tourists, enabling them to support their families. Accommodation Guests who stay overnight at Lesedi stay in one of the five authentic homesteads, experiencing the perfect blend of traditional life and modern luxury.

Each of the rooms is built to showcase the original architecture and design - Zule Bee hive huts, Ndebele paintings - but has all the modern luxuries you would expect in a hotel room. To top off the Lesedi experience, Lesedi’s Nyama Choma Restaurant offers the integral, edible element of African culture and the way food forms part of any African celebration, featuring unique African tastes and traditional meals. Ndebele Village Cultural tour

Often we are just looking for a day out with loved ones. Guests that are looking for just a day out will be able to take part in a cultural tour that allows both international and local guests an insight into the history of Southern Africa and the many different cultures that make up the rainbow nation. The guided tour concludes with a traditional dance show that showcases a number of well-known cultural dances in a colourful and energetic burst of sound and movement. “Lesedi is a South African institution that has a special place in the hearts of everyone at aha and anyone who visits it. It provides much-needed employment opportunities for local communities and talented craftspeople and gives visitors a true taste of South African hospitality and warmth,’’ says aha Hotels & lodges CEO, Graeme Edmond.

In addition, they are happy to be re-opening to showcase the beauty and love behind Lesedi. This gives visitors and tourists from far and near the opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind local culture and hospitality. “We thank our loyal staff and the local community for standing by us and look forward to great success ahead,’’ Edmond concludes.