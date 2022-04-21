Find your happy place in Mauritius

Mauritius, according to Business insider Africa, is considered one of the happiest countries in the region. This is based on its relatively high-income levels. I guess money can buy happiness. Furthermore, the report states that according to the Gallup World Poll results, Mauritius was ranked first in Africa: It had an overall score of 6.071 out of 10, which was "significantly ahead" of all other countries.

No wonder so many people are choosing to enjoy their holiday in their ‘happy place’. Recently, Tim and Juanli were spotted living their best life in Mauritius. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Theron (@timtheron) The caption to the post indicates that the couple was having too much of a good time to come home any time soon, with calm waters and beautiful views. The couple enjoyed date night at La Plantation d’Albion Club Med, where they spent the majority of their vacation. The couple enjoyed wining and dining at a ‘fancy-schmancy’ restaurant, Le Phare.