First commercial flight in 9 years lands in Timbuktu

CAPE TOWN – The first commercial flight landed in Mali’s Timbuktu on Monday for the first time since 2012.

Launching a new link for local airline Sky Mali, the flight landed in the city of Timbuktu for the first time since jihadists captured the Malian city in 2012, various media reports said.

The airline has already set up links to Kayes on the Senegalese border and Gao in Mali's north since its founding last July, reports local media.

According to Africa News, the flight which carried a delegation including two ministers, landed after making the 700 kilometre journey from the capital Bamako via the central city Mopti in two hours.

@FlySkyMali a effectué son 1er vol commercial vers Tombouctou ce lundi 1er février 2021 avec à son bord monsieur le ministre du Transport et des Infrastructures et madame le ministre de la Culture, de l'Artisanat et du Tourisme. #SkyMali #lacompagniequinousrapproche #Tombouctou pic.twitter.com/UUTmu0GqcO — FlySkyMali (@FlySkyMali) February 1, 2021

Sky Mali plans two Bamako-Timbuktu flights per week with stopovers in Mopti.