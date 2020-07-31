Flight Centre launches Travel Associates

The Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) has launched a new business solution, Travel Associates, for independent travel consultants (ITCs). It will help travel agents or entrepreneurs in travel who want to continue running their own business independently and under their own brand name. In addition to offering ticketing support from Flight Centre, Travel Associates will have access to Flight Centre’s exclusively owned land content, as well as the backing of a financially stable global company. Andrew Stark, Managing Director Middle East and Africa, Flight Centre Travel Group said the company found that there was a growing need in South Africa for a new independent travel consultant offering. “Over the past few years, we have increasingly noticed more travel consultants opt to become independent consultants. Some agents have become independent consultants out of necessity, due to the current environment that has resulted in many job losses, while others have chosen to take the leap now and become independent consultants driven by the need of flexible working conditions plus, the opportunity to run their own business," he said.

He said Travel Associates will benefit from Flight Centre’s buying power and have access to a wide range of exclusive travel product and content due to our global footprint.

"This will allow an associate to offer their clients the best available product and price and, most importantly, the assurance that their bookings are secure.

“Flight Centre Travel Group already has an existing ITC brand, Flight Centre Associates, which has operated successfully since 2013 and comprises over 175 highly experienced Independent Travel Consultants, who run their businesses under the Flight Centre Associates brand.

“Flight Centre Associates has also recently diversified its personal travel concierge offering by launching a sub-brand specialising in MICE travel: FCA Events and Incentives," he revealed.

Stark said the initiative is aimed to empower South Africa’s independent travel consultants to establish a sustainable business model in this new world of travel.